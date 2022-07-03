Walk the Moon reaches The X Chart Heights

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 26 - July 2, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



1. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 2. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 3. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 4. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 5. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 6. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 8. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 9. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 10. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 11. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 12. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 13. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 14. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 16. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 17. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 18. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 19. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat) 20. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 21. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 23. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 25. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 26. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 27. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 28. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 29. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 30. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 31. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 32. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire () 33. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 34. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 35. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 36. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 37. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 38. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 39. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 40. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 41. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 42. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 43. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 44. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 45. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 46. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 47. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 48. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 49. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 50. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 51. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 53. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment) 54. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 55. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 56. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 57. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 58. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra) 59. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass) 60. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 61. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 62. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 63. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 64. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 65. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 66. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family) 67. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 68. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA) 69. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 70. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 71. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 72. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music) 73. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins) 74. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill) 75. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT) 76. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music) 77. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere) 78. Entropy - Beach Bunny (Mom+Pop) 79. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans) 80. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 81. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise) 83. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson) 84. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC) 85. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective) 86. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 87. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit) 88. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr) 89. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family) 90. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker) 91. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 92. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams) 93. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers) 94. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 95. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest) 96. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter) 97. Virginia (Wind In The Night) - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 98. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers) 99. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan) 100. Packing Up Getting Ready to Go - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)

Local artists in bold.

