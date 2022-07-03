© 2022 NPR Illinois
Walk the Moon reaches The X Chart Heights

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Randy Eccles
Published July 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Walk the Moon album cover for Heights
Walk the Moon - Heights

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 26 - July 2, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

1. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
2. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
3. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
4. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
5. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
6. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
8. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
9. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
10. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
11. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
12. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
13. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
14. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
16. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
17. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
18. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
19. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
20. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
21. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
23. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
25. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
26. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
27. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
28. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
29. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
30. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
31. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
32. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire ()
33. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
34. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
35. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
36. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
37. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
38. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
39. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
40. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
41. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
42. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
43. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
44. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
45. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
46. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
47. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
48. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
49. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
50. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
51. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
53. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
54. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
55. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
56. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
57. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
58. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
59. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
60. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
61. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
62. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
63. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
64. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
65. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
66. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
67. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
68. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
69. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
70. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
71. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
72. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
73. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins)
74. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill)
75. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
76. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
77. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
78. Entropy - Beach Bunny (Mom+Pop)
79. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans)
80. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
81. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
83. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
84. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
85. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
86. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
87. Talk  - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
88. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
89. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
90. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker)
91. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
92. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams)
93. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
94. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
95. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
96. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
97. Virginia (Wind In The Night) - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
98. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers)
99. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan)
100. Packing Up Getting Ready to Go - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)

Local artists in bold.
The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
