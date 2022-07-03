Walk the Moon reaches The X Chart Heights
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 26 - July 2, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|1. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|2. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|3. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|4. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|5. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|6. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|8. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|9. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|10. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|11. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|12. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|13. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|14. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|16. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|17. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|18. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|19. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
|20. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|21. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|23. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|25. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|26. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|27. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|28. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|29. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|30. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|31. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|32. Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) - Eva Under Fire ()
|33. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|34. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|35. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|36. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|37. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|38. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|39. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|40. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|41. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|42. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|43. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|44. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|45. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|46. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|47. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|48. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|49. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|50. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|51. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|53. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
|54. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|55. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|56. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|57. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|58. Tek It - Cafuné (Elektra)
|59. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
|60. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|61. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|62. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|63. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|64. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|65. Want Want - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|66. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
|67. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|68. 2am - Foals (Q Prime/ADA)
|69. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|70. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|71. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|72. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
|73. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins)
|74. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill)
|75. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
|76. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
|77. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
|78. Entropy - Beach Bunny (Mom+Pop)
|79. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans)
|80. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|81. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|82. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
|83. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
|84. Crush On - Chadi MC (Chadi MC)
|85. Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) - Zippir Collective (Zippir Collective)
|86. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|87. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
|88. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
|89. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
|90. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker)
|91. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|92. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams)
|93. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
|94. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|95. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
|96. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
|97. Virginia (Wind In The Night) - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|98. Don't Bother Me - The Suffers (The Suffers)
|99. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan)
|100. Packing Up Getting Ready to Go - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)
Local artists in bold.
