Charley Crockett leads the return of The X Chart
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of January 16-23, 2023.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Label)
|1. I'm Just a Clown - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|2. Sex, Drugs, etc. - Beach Weather (Beach Weather Music LLC)
|3. Snap - Rosa Linn (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records)
|4. Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Secretly Canadian)
|5. Sail Away - Lovelytheband (happy accident)
|6. Just Pretend - Bad Omens (Sumerian Records)
|7. Honey - The Lone Bellow (Dualtone Music Group)
|8. Sleepwalking - All Time Low (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
|9. Lux Aeterna - Metallica (Blackened Recordings)
|10. Idaho Bound - The Mary Jo Curry Band (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry)
|11. Already Gone (Before I Left) - Rhodes & Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|12. Edging - blink-182 (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC)
|13. Stick Season - Noah Kahan (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
|14. Better to Feel - The After School Special (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records)
|15. Change of Heart - Margo Price (Margo Price)
|16. This Is Why - Paramore (Atlantic Recording Group)
|17. The Loneliest - Måneskin (Epic)
|18. Bad Habit - Steve Lacy (L-M Records)
|19. I Haven't Put Words to It Yet - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|20. Ectopic Pregnancy - Dexter Anodyne (Dexter Anodyne)
|21. Pocket Change - Looming (No Sleep Records)
|22. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) - Phoenix (Loyaute)
|23. Run Away to Mars - Talk (DOOGOOD LTD/Randge Media/Capitol Records)
|24. The Creek - The Hangovers (1275565 Records DK)
|25. I'm In Love with You - The 1975 (Dirty Hit)
|26. Holiday - Turnstile (Roadrunner Records)
|27. Beguiled - The Smashing Pumpkins (Martha's Music)
|28. Hurricane - Plains (Anti)
|29. No Reason - Sunny War (New West Records)
|30. Fallin' with Me - The Struts (Big Machine Label Group)
|31. Maker - Relativity (Hofband Studios)
|32. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic Records)
|33. You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) - Allison Russell (Birds of Chicago)
|34. Soul Sweet Song - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family Music LLC)
|35. Riptide - Beartooth (Red Bull Records)
|36. Jack - Hardy (Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock)
|37. The Drummer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records Inc.)
|38. Tissues - Yungblud (Locomotion Recordings Limited)
|39. Don't Let the Light Go Out - Panic! At the Disco (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
|40. Stay Out of It - Michigander (C3 Records)
Bubbling up:
|Spillways - Ghost (Loma Vista Recordings)
|Squeaky Wheel - Petulant Clark (Petulant Clark)
|Long Journey Home - Billy Strings (Billy Strings LLC)
|I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) - David Guetta (Warner Music UK Limited)
|Country Star - Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (Snakefarm Records)
|A Tip from You to Me - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|Black Sheep - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records, LLC)
|Problem with It - Plains (Anti)
|Frenzy - Iggy Pop (Gold Tooth Records)
|Werewolf - Motionless in White (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)
Adds:
|Noel Gallagher and the High Flying - Easy Now (Sour Mash Records Ltd.)
|Last in Line - Ghost Town (Orange Glow LLC)
|Fall Out Boy - Love from the Other Side (Fall Out Boy, Inc.)
|Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Smiley Miley, Inc.)
|Rival Sons - Nobody Wants to Die (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
|Lana Del Ray - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under O (Polydor Records)
|Inhaler - Love Will Get You There (Polydor Records)
|Pink - Never Gonna Not Dance Again (RCA Records)
|Avatar - The Dirt I'm Buried In (Black Waltz AB)
|Nate Smith - Whiskey on You (Sony Music Entertainment)
|Caroline Polachek - Welcome to My Island (Perpetual Novice)
|Cairo Knife Fight - Churn (Pajon Jr. Music, Inc.)
|Pierce the Veil - Emergency Contact (Fearless Records)
|Colony House - Cannonballers (Roon Records)
|Raye - Escapism. (Raye)
|King Tuff - Tell Me (Sub Pop Records)
|Ava Max - Million Dollar Baby (Atlantic Records Group LLC)
|Little Image - Out of My Mind (Hollywood Records, Inc.)
|Myron Elkins - Hands to Myself (A Low Country Sound/Elektra records)
|Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Peter Gabriel Ltd.)
|Daughtry - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [feat. Lzzy Hale] (Dogtree Records)
Local artists in bold.
