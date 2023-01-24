© 2023 NPR Illinois
The X

Charley Crockett leads the return of The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
Crockett.jpg
charleycrockett.com

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of January 16-23, 2023.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Label)
1. I'm Just a Clown - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
2. Sex, Drugs, etc. - Beach Weather (Beach Weather Music LLC)
3. Snap - Rosa Linn (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records)
4. Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Secretly Canadian)
5. Sail Away - Lovelytheband (happy accident)
6. Just Pretend - Bad Omens (Sumerian Records)
7. Honey - The Lone Bellow (Dualtone Music Group)
8. Sleepwalking - All Time Low (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
9. Lux Aeterna - Metallica (Blackened Recordings)
10. Idaho Bound - The Mary Jo Curry Band (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry)
11. Already Gone (Before I Left) - Rhodes & Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
12. Edging - blink-182 (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC)
13. Stick Season - Noah Kahan (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
14. Better to Feel - The After School Special (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records)
15. Change of Heart - Margo Price (Margo Price)
16. This Is Why - Paramore (Atlantic Recording Group)
17. The Loneliest - Måneskin (Epic)
18. Bad Habit - Steve Lacy (L-M Records)
19. I Haven't Put Words to It Yet - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
20. Ectopic Pregnancy - Dexter Anodyne (Dexter Anodyne)
21. Pocket Change - Looming (No Sleep Records)
22. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) - Phoenix (Loyaute)
23. Run Away to Mars - Talk (DOOGOOD LTD/Randge Media/Capitol Records)
24. The Creek - The Hangovers (1275565 Records DK)
25. I'm In Love with You - The 1975 (Dirty Hit)
26. Holiday - Turnstile (Roadrunner Records)
27. Beguiled - The Smashing Pumpkins (Martha's Music)
28. Hurricane - Plains (Anti)
29. No Reason - Sunny War (New West Records)
30. Fallin' with Me - The Struts (Big Machine Label Group)
31. Maker - Relativity (Hofband Studios)
32. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic Records)
33. You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) - Allison Russell (Birds of Chicago)
34. Soul Sweet Song - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family Music LLC)
35. Riptide - Beartooth (Red Bull Records)
36. Jack - Hardy (Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock)
37. The Drummer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records Inc.)
38. Tissues - Yungblud (Locomotion Recordings Limited)
39. Don't Let the Light Go Out - Panic! At the Disco (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
40. Stay Out of It - Michigander (C3 Records)

Bubbling up:

Spillways - Ghost (Loma Vista Recordings)
Squeaky Wheel - Petulant Clark (Petulant Clark)
Long Journey Home - Billy Strings (Billy Strings LLC)
I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) - David Guetta (Warner Music UK Limited)
Country Star - Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (Snakefarm Records)
A Tip from You to Me - Jack White (Third Man Records)
Black Sheep - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records, LLC)
Problem with It - Plains (Anti)
Frenzy - Iggy Pop (Gold Tooth Records)
Werewolf - Motionless in White (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)

Adds:

Noel Gallagher and the High Flying - Easy Now (Sour Mash Records Ltd.)
Last in Line - Ghost Town (Orange Glow LLC)
Fall Out Boy - Love from the Other Side (Fall Out Boy, Inc.)
Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Smiley Miley, Inc.)
Rival Sons - Nobody Wants to Die (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
Lana Del Ray - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under O (Polydor Records)
Inhaler - Love Will Get You There (Polydor Records)
Pink - Never Gonna Not Dance Again (RCA Records)
Avatar - The Dirt I'm Buried In (Black Waltz AB)
Nate Smith - Whiskey on You (Sony Music Entertainment)
Caroline Polachek - Welcome to My Island (Perpetual Novice)
Cairo Knife Fight - Churn (Pajon Jr. Music, Inc.)
Pierce the Veil - Emergency Contact (Fearless Records)
Colony House - Cannonballers (Roon Records)
Raye - Escapism. (Raye)
King Tuff - Tell Me (Sub Pop Records)
Ava Max - Million Dollar Baby (Atlantic Records Group LLC)
Little Image - Out of My Mind (Hollywood Records, Inc.)
Myron Elkins - Hands to Myself (A Low Country Sound/Elektra records)
Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Peter Gabriel Ltd.)
Daughtry - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [feat. Lzzy Hale] (Dogtree Records)

Local artists in bold.
Tags
The X music chartsplaylist
