Charley Crockett leads the return of The X Chart

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Label) 1. I'm Just a Clown - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 2. Sex, Drugs, etc. - Beach Weather (Beach Weather Music LLC) 3. Snap - Rosa Linn (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records) 4. Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Secretly Canadian) 5. Sail Away - Lovelytheband (happy accident) 6. Just Pretend - Bad Omens (Sumerian Records) 7. Honey - The Lone Bellow (Dualtone Music Group) 8. Sleepwalking - All Time Low (Fueled by Ramen LLC) 9. Lux Aeterna - Metallica (Blackened Recordings) 10. Idaho Bound - The Mary Jo Curry Band (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry) 11. Already Gone (Before I Left) - Rhodes & Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 12. Edging - blink-182 (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC) 13. Stick Season - Noah Kahan (Mercury Records/Republic Records) 14. Better to Feel - The After School Special (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records) 15. Change of Heart - Margo Price (Margo Price) 16. This Is Why - Paramore (Atlantic Recording Group) 17. The Loneliest - Måneskin (Epic) 18. Bad Habit - Steve Lacy (L-M Records) 19. I Haven't Put Words to It Yet - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 20. Ectopic Pregnancy - Dexter Anodyne (Dexter Anodyne) 21. Pocket Change - Looming (No Sleep Records) 22. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) - Phoenix (Loyaute) 23. Run Away to Mars - Talk (DOOGOOD LTD/Randge Media/Capitol Records) 24. The Creek - The Hangovers (1275565 Records DK) 25. I'm In Love with You - The 1975 (Dirty Hit) 26. Holiday - Turnstile (Roadrunner Records) 27. Beguiled - The Smashing Pumpkins (Martha's Music) 28. Hurricane - Plains (Anti) 29. No Reason - Sunny War (New West Records) 30. Fallin' with Me - The Struts (Big Machine Label Group) 31. Maker - Relativity (Hofband Studios) 32. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton) - Ozzy Osbourne (Epic Records) 33. You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) - Allison Russell (Birds of Chicago) 34. Soul Sweet Song - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family Music LLC) 35. Riptide - Beartooth (Red Bull Records) 36. Jack - Hardy (Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock) 37. The Drummer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records Inc.) 38. Tissues - Yungblud (Locomotion Recordings Limited) 39. Don't Let the Light Go Out - Panic! At the Disco (Fueled by Ramen LLC) 40. Stay Out of It - Michigander (C3 Records)

Bubbling up:



Spillways - Ghost (Loma Vista Recordings) Squeaky Wheel - Petulant Clark (Petulant Clark) Long Journey Home - Billy Strings (Billy Strings LLC) I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) - David Guetta (Warner Music UK Limited) Country Star - Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (Snakefarm Records) A Tip from You to Me - Jack White (Third Man Records) Black Sheep - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records, LLC) Problem with It - Plains (Anti) Frenzy - Iggy Pop (Gold Tooth Records) Werewolf - Motionless in White (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)

Adds:



Noel Gallagher and the High Flying - Easy Now (Sour Mash Records Ltd.) Last in Line - Ghost Town (Orange Glow LLC) Fall Out Boy - Love from the Other Side (Fall Out Boy, Inc.) Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Smiley Miley, Inc.) Rival Sons - Nobody Wants to Die (Atlantic Recording Corporation) Lana Del Ray - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under O (Polydor Records) Inhaler - Love Will Get You There (Polydor Records) Pink - Never Gonna Not Dance Again (RCA Records) Avatar - The Dirt I'm Buried In (Black Waltz AB) Nate Smith - Whiskey on You (Sony Music Entertainment) Caroline Polachek - Welcome to My Island (Perpetual Novice) Cairo Knife Fight - Churn (Pajon Jr. Music, Inc.) Pierce the Veil - Emergency Contact (Fearless Records) Colony House - Cannonballers (Roon Records) Raye - Escapism. (Raye) King Tuff - Tell Me (Sub Pop Records) Ava Max - Million Dollar Baby (Atlantic Records Group LLC) Little Image - Out of My Mind (Hollywood Records, Inc.) Myron Elkins - Hands to Myself (A Low Country Sound/Elektra records) Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Peter Gabriel Ltd.) Daughtry - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [feat. Lzzy Hale] (Dogtree Records)

Local artists in bold.

