Get home early to listen to The After School Special - central Illinois duo top The X Chart

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of January 23-29, 2023.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Rank. Artist - Title (Label) 1. The After School Special - Better to Feel (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records) 2. Margo Price - Change of Heart (Margo Price) 3. Paramore - This Is Why (Atlantic Recording Group) 4. Phoenix - Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) (Loyaute) 5. Talk - Run Away to Mars (DOOGOOD LTD/Range Media/Capitol Records) 6. The Hangovers - The Creek (1275565 Records DK) 7. The 1975 - I'm In Love with You (Dirty Hit) 8. The Smashing Pumpkins - Beguiled (Martha's Music) 9. Turnstile - Holiday (Roadrunner Records) 10. Plains - Hurricane (Anti) 11. Sunny War - No Reason (New West Records) 12. Måneskin - The Loneliest (Epic) 13. Cut Flowers - I Haven't Put Words to It Yet (Cut Flowers) 14. Dexter Anodyne - Ectopic Pregnancy (Dexter Anodyne) 15. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep Records) 16. Beach Weather - Sex, Drugs, etc. (Beach Weather Music LLC) 17. Rosa Linn - Snap (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records) 18. Noah Kahan - Stick Season (Mercury Records/Republic Records) 19. Bad Omens - Just Pretend (Sumerian Records) 20. The Lone Bellow - Honey (Dualtone Music Group) 21. All Time Low - Sleepwalking (Fueled by Ramen LLC) 22. Metallica - Lux Aeterna (Blackened Recordings) 23. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Idaho Bound (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry) 24. Rhodes & Battles - Already Gone (Before I Left) (Rhodes and Battles) 25. blink-182 - Edging (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC) 26. Dorothy - Black Sheep (Roc Nation Records, LLC) 27. Allison Russell - You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) (Birds of Chicago) 28. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Swamp Family Music LLC) 29. David Guetta - I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) (Warner Music UK Limited) 30. Nickelback - San Quentin (Nickelback II Productions, Inc.) 31. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Son of Davy) 32. Mt. Joy - Evergreen (Mt. Joy Songs, LLC) 33. Cory Branan - When In Rome, When In Memphis (Blue Elan Records) 34. Will Hoge - Ain't How It Used to Be (ELDO Records) 35. Death Cab for Cutie - Pepper (Atlantic Recording Corporation) 36. Giovanni and the Hired Guns - Overrated (Tejano Punk Boyz) 37. The Struts - Fallin' with Me (Big Machine Label Group) 38. half-alive - Did I Make You Up? (half-alive) 39. Danielle Ponder - So Long (Future Classic) 40. Motionless in White - Werewolf (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)

Bubbling up:



Joe P - Off My Mind (Atlantic Recording Corporation) Omar Apollo - Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) (Omar Apollo) White Reaper - Pages (Elektra Records LLC) Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - Country Star (Snakefarm Records) Ghost - Spillways (feat. Joe Elliott) (Loma Vista Recordings) Iggy Pop - Frenzy (Gold Tooth Records) Matt Maeson - Cut Deep (Atlantic Recording Corporation) Ruthie Foster - Soul Searching (Blue Corn Music) Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds (New West Records) Thee Sacred Souls - Love Is the Way (Penrose / Daptone Records)

Adds:



Eddie 9V - Beg Borrow and Steal (Ruf Records) The Arcs - Eyez (Hour Box LLC) Randy Rogers Band - Fast Car (Tommy Jackson Records) The Heavy Heavy - Go Down River (ATO Records, LLC) Pony Bradshaw - Holler Rose (Pony Bradshaw) Cody Johnson - Human (CoJo Music LLC) Scotty McCreery - It Matters to Her (Triple Tigers) Randy Houser - Note to Self (Magnolia) Skillet - Psycho in My Head (Atlantic Recording Corporation) Margo Price - Radio (feat. Sharon Van Etten) (Margo Price) Bailey Zimmerman - Rock and a Hard Place (Warner Music Nashville) Metallica - Screaming Suicide (Blackened Recordings) Casey Donahew - Starts in a Bar (Almost Country Records) Tigercub - The Perfume of Decay (Loosegroove Records Inc.) Brett Dennen - This Is Going to Be the Year (Brett Dennen) Crash Planet - Tokyo to Thailand (Crash Planet) The National - Tropic Morning News (4AD Ltd) Shania Twain - Waking Up Dreaming (Republic Records/ UMG) Ben Bedford - Weasel, Pike, Fox and Kite (Ben Bedford)

Local artists in bold.

