Get home early to listen to The After School Special - central Illinois duo top The X Chart
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of January 23-29, 2023.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Rank. Artist - Title (Label)
|1. The After School Special - Better to Feel (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records)
|2. Margo Price - Change of Heart (Margo Price)
|3. Paramore - This Is Why (Atlantic Recording Group)
|4. Phoenix - Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) (Loyaute)
|5. Talk - Run Away to Mars (DOOGOOD LTD/Range Media/Capitol Records)
|6. The Hangovers - The Creek (1275565 Records DK)
|7. The 1975 - I'm In Love with You (Dirty Hit)
|8. The Smashing Pumpkins - Beguiled (Martha's Music)
|9. Turnstile - Holiday (Roadrunner Records)
|10. Plains - Hurricane (Anti)
|11. Sunny War - No Reason (New West Records)
|12. Måneskin - The Loneliest (Epic)
|13. Cut Flowers - I Haven't Put Words to It Yet (Cut Flowers)
|14. Dexter Anodyne - Ectopic Pregnancy (Dexter Anodyne)
|15. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep Records)
|16. Beach Weather - Sex, Drugs, etc. (Beach Weather Music LLC)
|17. Rosa Linn - Snap (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records)
|18. Noah Kahan - Stick Season (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
|19. Bad Omens - Just Pretend (Sumerian Records)
|20. The Lone Bellow - Honey (Dualtone Music Group)
|21. All Time Low - Sleepwalking (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
|22. Metallica - Lux Aeterna (Blackened Recordings)
|23. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Idaho Bound (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry)
|24. Rhodes & Battles - Already Gone (Before I Left) (Rhodes and Battles)
|25. blink-182 - Edging (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC)
|26. Dorothy - Black Sheep (Roc Nation Records, LLC)
|27. Allison Russell - You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) (Birds of Chicago)
|28. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Swamp Family Music LLC)
|29. David Guetta - I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) (Warner Music UK Limited)
|30. Nickelback - San Quentin (Nickelback II Productions, Inc.)
|31. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Son of Davy)
|32. Mt. Joy - Evergreen (Mt. Joy Songs, LLC)
|33. Cory Branan - When In Rome, When In Memphis (Blue Elan Records)
|34. Will Hoge - Ain't How It Used to Be (ELDO Records)
|35. Death Cab for Cutie - Pepper (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
|36. Giovanni and the Hired Guns - Overrated (Tejano Punk Boyz)
|37. The Struts - Fallin' with Me (Big Machine Label Group)
|38. half-alive - Did I Make You Up? (half-alive)
|39. Danielle Ponder - So Long (Future Classic)
|40. Motionless in White - Werewolf (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)
Bubbling up:
|Joe P - Off My Mind (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
|Omar Apollo - Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) (Omar Apollo)
|White Reaper - Pages (Elektra Records LLC)
|Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - Country Star (Snakefarm Records)
|Ghost - Spillways (feat. Joe Elliott) (Loma Vista Recordings)
|Iggy Pop - Frenzy (Gold Tooth Records)
|Matt Maeson - Cut Deep (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
|Ruthie Foster - Soul Searching (Blue Corn Music)
|Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds (New West Records)
|Thee Sacred Souls - Love Is the Way (Penrose / Daptone Records)
Adds:
|Eddie 9V - Beg Borrow and Steal (Ruf Records)
|The Arcs - Eyez (Hour Box LLC)
|Randy Rogers Band - Fast Car (Tommy Jackson Records)
|The Heavy Heavy - Go Down River (ATO Records, LLC)
|Pony Bradshaw - Holler Rose (Pony Bradshaw)
|Cody Johnson - Human (CoJo Music LLC)
|Scotty McCreery - It Matters to Her (Triple Tigers)
|Randy Houser - Note to Self (Magnolia)
|Skillet - Psycho in My Head (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
|Margo Price - Radio (feat. Sharon Van Etten) (Margo Price)
|Bailey Zimmerman - Rock and a Hard Place (Warner Music Nashville)
|Metallica - Screaming Suicide (Blackened Recordings)
|Casey Donahew - Starts in a Bar (Almost Country Records)
|Tigercub - The Perfume of Decay (Loosegroove Records Inc.)
|Brett Dennen - This Is Going to Be the Year (Brett Dennen)
|Crash Planet - Tokyo to Thailand (Crash Planet)
|The National - Tropic Morning News (4AD Ltd)
|Shania Twain - Waking Up Dreaming (Republic Records/ UMG)
|Ben Bedford - Weasel, Pike, Fox and Kite (Ben Bedford)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!