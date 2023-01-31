© 2023 NPR Illinois
The X

Get home early to listen to The After School Special - central Illinois duo top The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published January 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
TASS.png
afterschool217.com

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of January 23-29, 2023.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Rank. Artist - Title (Label)
1. The After School Special - Better to Feel (Vigesaa/Setnicky Records)
2. Margo Price - Change of Heart (Margo Price)
3. Paramore - This Is Why (Atlantic Recording Group)
4. Phoenix - Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) (Loyaute)
5. Talk - Run Away to Mars (DOOGOOD LTD/Range Media/Capitol Records)
6. The Hangovers - The Creek (1275565 Records DK)
7. The 1975 - I'm In Love with You (Dirty Hit)
8. The Smashing Pumpkins - Beguiled (Martha's Music)
9. Turnstile - Holiday (Roadrunner Records)
10. Plains - Hurricane (Anti)
11. Sunny War - No Reason (New West Records)
12. Måneskin - The Loneliest (Epic)
13. Cut Flowers - I Haven't Put Words to It Yet (Cut Flowers)
14. Dexter Anodyne - Ectopic Pregnancy (Dexter Anodyne)
15. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep Records)
16. Beach Weather - Sex, Drugs, etc. (Beach Weather Music LLC)
17. Rosa Linn - Snap (Nvak Collective/Columbia Records)
18. Noah Kahan - Stick Season (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
19. Bad Omens - Just Pretend (Sumerian Records)
20. The Lone Bellow - Honey (Dualtone Music Group)
21. All Time Low - Sleepwalking (Fueled by Ramen LLC)
22. Metallica - Lux Aeterna (Blackened Recordings)
23. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Idaho Bound (Michael E Rapier and Mary Jo Curry)
24. Rhodes & Battles - Already Gone (Before I Left) (Rhodes and Battles)
25. blink-182 - Edging (Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC)
26. Dorothy - Black Sheep (Roc Nation Records, LLC)
27. Allison Russell - You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) (Birds of Chicago)
28. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Swamp Family Music LLC)
29. David Guetta - I'm Good (Blue) (feat. Bebe Rexha) (Warner Music UK Limited)
30. Nickelback - San Quentin (Nickelback II Productions, Inc.)
31. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Son of Davy)
32. Mt. Joy - Evergreen (Mt. Joy Songs, LLC)
33. Cory Branan - When In Rome, When In Memphis (Blue Elan Records)
34. Will Hoge - Ain't How It Used to Be (ELDO Records)
35. Death Cab for Cutie - Pepper (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
36. Giovanni and the Hired Guns - Overrated (Tejano Punk Boyz)
37. The Struts - Fallin' with Me (Big Machine Label Group)
38. half-alive - Did I Make You Up? (half-alive)
39. Danielle Ponder - So Long (Future Classic)
40. Motionless in White - Werewolf (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)

Bubbling up:

Joe P - Off My Mind (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
Omar Apollo - Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) (Omar Apollo)
White Reaper - Pages (Elektra Records LLC)
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives - Country Star (Snakefarm Records)
Ghost - Spillways (feat. Joe Elliott) (Loma Vista Recordings)
Iggy Pop - Frenzy (Gold Tooth Records)
Matt Maeson - Cut Deep (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
Ruthie Foster - Soul Searching (Blue Corn Music)
Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds (New West Records)
Thee Sacred Souls - Love Is the Way (Penrose / Daptone Records)

Adds:

Eddie 9V - Beg Borrow and Steal (Ruf Records)
The Arcs - Eyez (Hour Box LLC)
Randy Rogers Band - Fast Car (Tommy Jackson Records)
The Heavy Heavy - Go Down River (ATO Records, LLC)
Pony Bradshaw - Holler Rose (Pony Bradshaw)
Cody Johnson - Human (CoJo Music LLC)
Scotty McCreery - It Matters to Her (Triple Tigers)
Randy Houser - Note to Self (Magnolia)
Skillet - Psycho in My Head (Atlantic Recording Corporation)
Margo Price - Radio (feat. Sharon Van Etten) (Margo Price)
Bailey Zimmerman - Rock and a Hard Place (Warner Music Nashville)
Metallica - Screaming Suicide (Blackened Recordings)
Casey Donahew - Starts in a Bar (Almost Country Records)
Tigercub - The Perfume of Decay (Loosegroove Records Inc.)
Brett Dennen - This Is Going to Be the Year (Brett Dennen)
Crash Planet - Tokyo to Thailand (Crash Planet)
The National - Tropic Morning News (4AD Ltd)
Shania Twain - Waking Up Dreaming (Republic Records/ UMG)
Ben Bedford - Weasel, Pike, Fox and Kite (Ben Bedford)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

