The Mary Jo Curry Band renting space on The X Chart
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 4-10, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Label)
|1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|2. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA)
|3. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|4. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone)
|5. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|6. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
|7. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|8. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|9. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|10. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|11. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|12. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner)
|13. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|14. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop)
|15. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|16. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
|18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry)
|19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|20. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|21. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
|22. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone)
|23. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family)
|24. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|25. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|26. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|27. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|28. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI)
|29. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers)
|30. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|31. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins)
|32. Pink Floyd - Hey, Hey, Rise Up (Sony)
|33. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
|34. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|35. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|36. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone)
|37. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|38. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|39. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|40. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|41. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody)
|42. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize)
|43. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP)
|44. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|45. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music)
|46. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
|47. Florence + The Machine - Free (Polydor)
|48. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|49. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|50. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|51. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|52. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch)
|53. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy)
|54. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|55. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|56. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony)
|57. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family)
|58. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music)
|59. Dungen - Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus (Mexican Summer)
|60. Koffee - Pulled Up (Promised Land)
|61. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep)
|62. Wayward Motel - Rebels & Runaways (Wayward Motel)
|63. Muse - Will of the People (Warner)
Bubbling up:
|Ayron Jones
|Filthy
|Bishop Briggs
|Revolution
|Julian Lennon
|Lucky Ones
|Ringo Starr
|World Go Round
|Snarls
|After Your (Samantha's Song)
|Tems
|Free Mind
|Dexter Anodyne
|Ectopic Pregnancy
|Motionless in White
|Masterpiece
|Nick Leng
|Morning / Midnight
|Relativity
|Maker
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!