The Mary Jo Curry Band renting space on The X Chart

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 4-10, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 2. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA) 3. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 4. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone) 5. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 6. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol) 7. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 8. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 9. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 10. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 11. The Killers - Boy (Island) 12. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner) 13. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 14. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop) 15. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 16. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise) 18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry) 19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 20. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 21. Plains - Problem With It (Anti) 22. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone) 23. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family) 24. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 25. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 26. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 27. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 28. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI) 29. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers) 30. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 31. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins) 32. Pink Floyd - Hey, Hey, Rise Up (Sony) 33. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers) 34. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 35. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 36. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone) 37. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 38. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 39. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 40. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 41. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody) 42. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize) 43. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP) 44. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 45. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music) 46. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA) 47. Florence + The Machine - Free (Polydor) 48. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 49. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 50. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 51. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 52. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch) 53. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy) 54. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 55. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 56. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony) 57. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family) 58. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music) 59. Dungen - Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus (Mexican Summer) 60. Koffee - Pulled Up (Promised Land) 61. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep) 62. Wayward Motel - Rebels & Runaways (Wayward Motel) 63. Muse - Will of the People (Warner)

Bubbling up:



Ayron Jones Filthy Bishop Briggs Revolution Julian Lennon Lucky Ones Ringo Starr World Go Round Snarls After Your (Samantha's Song) Tems Free Mind Dexter Anodyne Ectopic Pregnancy Motionless in White Masterpiece Nick Leng Morning / Midnight Relativity Maker

Local artists in bold.

