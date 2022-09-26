Local Timo Arthur represents on The X Chart
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 18-24, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Label)
|1. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|2. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|3. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|4. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|5. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|6. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|7. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|8. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|9. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|10. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA)
|11. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop)
|12. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|13. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
|14. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|15. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone)
|16. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
|18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry)
|19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|20. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner)
|21. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
|22. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
|23. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony)
|24. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP)
|25. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers)
|26. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|27. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|28. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins)
|29. The Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone)
|30. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|31. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|32. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone)
|33. Florence + The Machine - Free (Polydor)
|34. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize)
|35. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody)
|36. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|37. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|38. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music)
|39. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family)
|40. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
|41. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|42. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|43. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|44. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|45. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|46. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|47. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Fearless)
|48. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|49. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|50. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music)
|51. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope)
|52. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch)
|53. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|54. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|55. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI)
|56. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|57. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|58. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|59. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy)
|60. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family)
|61. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|62. Alison Ponthier - Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Interscope)
|63. The Moss - Insomnia (Tbs Holdings)
Bubbling up:
|Beartooth
|Riptide
|Bella Poarch
|Dolls
|Blue October
|Spinning the Truth Around
|Brian Jackson
|All Talk
|Dayglow
|Then It All Goes Away
|Doechii
|Persuasive
|Eli Winter
|Davening in Threes
|Jawny
|Take It Back (feat. Beck)
|Madison Cunningham
|Hospital
Adds:
|First Aid Kit
|Out of My Head
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Beguiled
|Lissie
|Night Moves
|Jax
|Victoria's Secret
|Rhett Miller
|Go Through You
|Buddy Guy
|Gunsmoke Blues (feat. Jason Isbell)
|The 1975
|I'm in Love with You
|Brkn Love
|Under the Knife
|Joe Satriani
|The Elephants of Mars
|Story of the Year
|Real Life
Local artists in bold.
