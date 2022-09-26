Local Timo Arthur represents on The X Chart

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 18-24, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 2. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 3. The Killers - Boy (Island) 4. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 5. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 6. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 7. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 8. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 9. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 10. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA) 11. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop) 12. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 13. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol) 14. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 15. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone) 16. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise) 18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry) 19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 20. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner) 21. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers) 22. Plains - Problem With It (Anti) 23. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony) 24. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP) 25. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers) 26. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 27. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 28. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins) 29. The Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone) 30. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 31. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 32. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone) 33. Florence + The Machine - Free (Polydor) 34. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize) 35. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody) 36. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 37. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 38. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music) 39. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family) 40. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA) 41. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 42. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 43. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 44. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 45. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 46. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 47. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Fearless) 48. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 49. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 50. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music) 51. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope) 52. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch) 53. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 54. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 55. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI) 56. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 57. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 58. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 59. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy) 60. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family) 61. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 62. Alison Ponthier - Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Interscope) 63. The Moss - Insomnia (Tbs Holdings)

Bubbling up:



Beartooth Riptide Bella Poarch Dolls Blue October Spinning the Truth Around Brian Jackson All Talk Dayglow Then It All Goes Away Doechii Persuasive Eli Winter Davening in Threes Jawny Take It Back (feat. Beck) Madison Cunningham Hospital

Adds:



First Aid Kit Out of My Head The Smashing Pumpkins Beguiled Lissie Night Moves Jax Victoria's Secret Rhett Miller Go Through You Buddy Guy Gunsmoke Blues (feat. Jason Isbell) The 1975 I'm in Love with You Brkn Love Under the Knife Joe Satriani The Elephants of Mars Story of the Year Real Life

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!