Steve Lacy's Bad Habit tops The X Chart
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 4-10, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|1. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA)
|2. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone)
|3. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|4. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
|5. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|6. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|7. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|8. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop)
|9. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|10. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|11. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|12. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|13. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|14. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|15. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|16. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner)
|17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
|18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry)
|19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|20. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|21. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|22. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|23. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family)
|24. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers)
|25. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins)
|26. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|27. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|28. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|29. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|30. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
|31. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI)
|32. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
|33. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|34. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize)
|35. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|36. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone)
|37. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|38. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone)
|39. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|40. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|41. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|42. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody)
|43. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP)
|44. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music)
|45. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
|46. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|47. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|48. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy)
|49. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|50. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony)
|51. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family)
|52. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope)
|53. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|54. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|55. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch)
|56. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music)
|57. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|58. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|59. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|60. Ringo Starr - World Go Round (UMG)
|61. Jocelyn & Chris - Run Away (Bridge Road)
|62. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep)
|63. Wayward Motel - Rebels & Runaways (Wayward Motel)
Bubbling up:
|Allison Russell
|You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile)
|Almost Monday
|Sun Keeps On Shining
|Bush
|More than Machines
|Coin
|Brad Pitt
|Dora Jar
|Bumblebee
|Hollywood Undead
|City of the Dead
|Jitwam
|Equanimity (feat. Melanie Charles)
|Julian Lennon
|Lucky Ones (radio edit)
|Royksopp
|Demiclad Baboons
|Shemekia Copeland
|Too Far to Be Gone (feat. Sonny Landreth)
