Steve Lacy's Bad Habit tops The X Chart

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of September 4-10, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (RCA) 2. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone) 3. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 4. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol) 5. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 6. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 7. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 8. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop) 9. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 10. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 11. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 12. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 13. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 14. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 15. The Killers - Boy (Island) 16. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue (Warner) 17. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise) 18. The Mary Jo Curry Band - Rent (radio edit) (Rapier-Curry) 19. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 20. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 21. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 22. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 23. Fozzy - I Still Burn (The Century Family) 24. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers) 25. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins) 26. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 27. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 28. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 29. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 30. Plains - Problem With It (Anti) 31. Elton John - Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) (EMI) 32. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers) 33. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 34. Papa Roach - No Apologies (New Noize) 35. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 36. Lumineers - A.M. Radio (radio edit) (Dualtone) 37. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 38. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night (Redtone) 39. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 40. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 41. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 42. Pop Evil - Eye of the Storm (Melody) 43. Black Eyed Peas - Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) (BEP) 44. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music) 45. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA) 46. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 47. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 48. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Soul Sweet Song (Fantasy) 49. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 50. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony) 51. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family) 52. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope) 53. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 54. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 55. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch) 56. Nothing More - Tired of Winning (Better Noise Music) 57. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 58. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 59. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 60. Ringo Starr - World Go Round (UMG) 61. Jocelyn & Chris - Run Away (Bridge Road) 62. Looming - Pocket Change (No Sleep) 63. Wayward Motel - Rebels & Runaways (Wayward Motel)

Bubbling up:



Allison Russell You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) Almost Monday Sun Keeps On Shining Bush More than Machines Coin Brad Pitt Dora Jar Bumblebee Hollywood Undead City of the Dead Jitwam Equanimity (feat. Melanie Charles) Julian Lennon Lucky Ones (radio edit) Royksopp Demiclad Baboons Shemekia Copeland Too Far to Be Gone (feat. Sonny Landreth)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!