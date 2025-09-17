Illinois lawmaker proposes Charlie Kirk Day in the state

State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) has introduced Senate Bill 2694 to permanently honor the life and legacy of Illinois native Charlie Kirk, who was murdered on September 10, 2025 while speaking to a group of students at a Utah college campus.

“Charlie Kirk, a man of strong faith, a devoted husband and father, dedicated his life to fostering open and honest dialogue,” said Senator Anderson. “He stood unafraid in challenging prevailing narratives and consistently did so through peaceful demonstrations rooted in the belief that free speech is worth protecting. His voice resonated far beyond Illinois, but he never forgot his home state.”

The legislation would amend the State Commemorative Dates Act to recognize September 10 each year as “Charlie Kirk Day” in Illinois. If approved, it would be listed among dates that recognize people or events. It would not be an official holiday.

“Much as Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds us of the transformative power of one individual’s fight for justice and equality, Charlie Kirk Day would stand as a testament to the enduring importance of free speech and open debate in our society. While their causes were different, both lives underscore the truth that courage and conviction can inspire generations.”

"By establishing Charlie Kirk Day, the legislation seeks to give Illinoisans a moment each year to reflect on his values, his contributions to public discourse, and the continuing importance of protecting our constitutional rights," Anderson said in a news release.

He said Senate Bill 2694 is now filed with the Illinois General Assembly and awaits committee assignment.