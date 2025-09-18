© 2025 NPR Illinois
An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a measure to honor Charlie Kirk | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:23 AM CDT
  • GOP Senator Neil Anderson wants to recognize September 10th as Charlie Kirk Day
  • Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch says state lawmakers have no plans to change legislative maps
  • A person is in custody after allegedly firing a gunshot at the home of a southwest suburban state lawmaker
  • Federal agents are ramping up immigration raids in Chicago
  • Communities across the country are grappling with "forever chemicals" in their drinking water
