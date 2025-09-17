Springfield's Director of Information Systems has been replaced | First Listen
- A message Monday from Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher announced Jay Underfanger will take over on an interim basis
- The Sangamon County Sheriff's office says the jail if fully operational with no disruption to services
- An assistant principal from Lanphier High School has been placed on administrative leave
- Decatur's City Manager has submitted his resignation
- Some northern Illinois schools respond to an increase in immigration arrests
- Former Governor Jim Edgar will lie in state at the Illinois Capitol on Friday