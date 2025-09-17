© 2025 NPR Illinois
Springfield's Director of Information Systems has been replaced | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:56 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A message Monday from Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher announced Jay Underfanger will take over on an interim basis
  • The Sangamon County Sheriff's office says the jail if fully operational with no disruption to services
  • An assistant principal from Lanphier High School has been placed on administrative leave
  • Decatur's City Manager has submitted his resignation
  • Some northern Illinois schools respond to an increase in immigration arrests
  • Former Governor Jim Edgar will lie in state at the Illinois Capitol on Friday
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
