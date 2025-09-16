© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois (registration closed)

A new report shows progress in funding the state's pension system | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois has been struggling for decades to fully fund its pension system, and there is slow progress
  • The Illinois State Board of Elections has submitted data to the Department of Justice to prove it maintains clean voter registration records
  • Democrats are calling for a full investigation into an incident where a man was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Chicago
  • Governor JB Pritzker says he and his family feel safe in light of escalating political threats
  • Enrollment at WIU is down
  • Hazardous waste drop off event coming up later this month
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories