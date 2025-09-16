A new report shows progress in funding the state's pension system | First Listen
- Illinois has been struggling for decades to fully fund its pension system, and there is slow progress
- The Illinois State Board of Elections has submitted data to the Department of Justice to prove it maintains clean voter registration records
- Democrats are calling for a full investigation into an incident where a man was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Chicago
- Governor JB Pritzker says he and his family feel safe in light of escalating political threats
- Enrollment at WIU is down
- Hazardous waste drop off event coming up later this month