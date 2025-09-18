Cathy Randall: A life of vision beyond sight

Cathy Randall of Jacksonville has lived a life full of advocacy and service. Born with partial blindness due to incubator oxygen exposure, she never let it hold her back. Cathy spoke with Community Voices about growing up with limited vision and transitioning to full blindness in her twenties, the challenges she faced entering the teaching profession, her civic engagement, and the importance of mentorship and inclusion. She also reflected on her and her late husband Bob’s shared love of history, music, and architecture, and the enduring impact of their contributions to the community.