Expansion coming to the Jacksonville Area Museum

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Pictures of the outside of the Jacksonville Area Museum and the new construction happening on the inside
The Jacksonville Area Museum.
The Jacksonville Area Museum.
The Jacksonville Area Museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, interpretation, and appreciation of the cultural history and heritage of Jacksonville, Illinois, and the surrounding area. Tori Kolanowski, the museum manager, and Dave Blanchette, a board member, spoke to Community Voices about the museum exhibits, the time capsule project, and their exciting expansion plans.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
