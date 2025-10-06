© 2025 NPR Illinois
A new chapter in the reopening of Springfield’s African American History Museum

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:35 PM CDT
Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum Logo

The Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum has reopened with new immersive exhibits and interactive displays. Kathryn Harris and Tara Ryan Walker joined Community Voices to discuss the museum’s renovations, its focus on personal stories, and plans for future programming. The grand reopening on September 13 drew strong community support. Learn more about upcoming events, including the gala, here.
Tags
Community Voices museum1908 Springfield Race RiotsSpringfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
