Ken Page explains the 1908 Race Riot and how its legacy continues in Springfield today

The 1908 Race Riot is a dark moment in Springfield’s history, yet many grew up not knowing about the tragedy that set back Black businesses and families for many years to come. President of the Springfield Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Ken Page spoke to Community Voices about the riot and how its legacy continues today. He also shared his experience growing up in Selma, Ala. during the civil rights movement and how it led him to the ACLU.

To learn more about the Springfield 1908 Race Riot visit: https://www.nps.gov/spra/index.htm