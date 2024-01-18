Local playwright Tim Crawford brings his new play 'Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908' to the stage
Tim Crawford is a local playwright, director and actor. He is also the current Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-In-Residence for the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center. Tim spoke to Community Voices about uplifting diverse voices in the community, his playwriting workshop and his upcoming play "Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908." Tim also discusses the benefits of the Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-In-Residency Program.