Local playwright Tim Crawford brings his new play 'Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908' to the stage

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST
Tim Crawford
Photo courtesy of Tim Crawford.
Tim Crawford

Tim Crawford is a local playwright, director and actor. He is also the current Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-In-Residence for the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center. Tim spoke to Community Voices about uplifting diverse voices in the community, his playwriting workshop and his upcoming play "Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908." Tim also discusses the benefits of the Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-In-Residency Program.
Tags
Arts & Life 1908 Springfield Race RiotsUIS Performing Arts Center
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
