Steve Sykes champions theater accessibility as Our Stage/Our Voices Artist-in-Residence

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:29 PM CST
Almost Maine graphic showing the silhouette a person sitting on a bench and a person sitting in a wheelchair.
UIS Performing Arts Center
Almost Maine runs March 13-16.

Steve Sykes, the 2024-2025 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence at UIS, is working to make participation and enjoyment of theater more accessible for the disabled community. The Our Stage/Our Voices program seeks to provide opportunities for performing artists who are members of historically underrepresented communities to address the issues of inequality in the regional performing arts with the goal of achieving diversity and inclusion. Steve spoke to Community Voices about his inclusive improv workshop, insights on theater accessibility, and his upcoming production of Almost, Maine, featuring abled and disabled performers. The show will be performed March 13-16 in the UIS Studio Theatre. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Arts & Life UIS Performing Arts Center
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
