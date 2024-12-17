© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
UIS Performing Arts Center will be closed for 15 months starting in June

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 17, 2024 at 8:45 AM CST
Illinois Symphony Orchestra at UIS PAC
Michelle Eccles
Illinois Symphony Holiday Pops Concert with Conductor Taichi Fukumura and Celebrity Conductor contest winner Sandra Yeh.

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center will have to close for approximately 15 months to undergo replacement of its plumbing system starting in June 2025.  That means no performances during that time. Events and performances announced through May 2025 will go forward as planned.

Director of the Performing Arts Center Brian Rives (Reeves) says the closure of Sangamon Auditorium and the UIS Studio Theater were not made lightly, but it is a necessary investment. The university says the plumbing project will replace an aging plumbing system to ensure the long-term sustainability of the venue. 

Organizations that use the PAC as their home for performances, like the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, will be impacted. The Symphony is currently looking for a temporary venue in Springfield for the Symphony and Symphony Youth Orchestra concerts.
