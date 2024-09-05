What's fact and what's fiction? 'The Lifespan of a Fact' to be performed at UIS

The Lifespan of a Fact is a 2018 Broadway play based on a book of the same name co-written by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. The play surrounds an essayist and fact-checker as they grapple with the distinction between fact and truth. Actors Jakob Hankins and Laura Briggs spoke to Community Voices about the importance and timeliness of the show, which will run Sept. 26-29 in the Studio Theater at UIS.

For ticket information visit: https://uispac.com/the-lifespan-of-a-fact/

