HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

What's fact and what's fiction? 'The Lifespan of a Fact' to be performed at UIS

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:53 PM CDT
Promotional image that shows the three actors and the title "the Lifespan of a Fact"
Courtesy of UIS Performing Arts Center
The Lifespan of a Fact runs Sept. 26-29.

The Lifespan of a Fact is a 2018 Broadway play based on a book of the same name co-written by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. The play surrounds an essayist and fact-checker as they grapple with the distinction between fact and truth. Actors Jakob Hankins and Laura Briggs spoke to Community Voices about the importance and timeliness of the show, which will run Sept. 26-29 in the Studio Theater at UIS.

For ticket information visit: https://uispac.com/the-lifespan-of-a-fact/
Arts & Life UIS Performing Arts Center
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
