Jazz guitarist David Becker takes audiences on a musical tour of the solar system | Community Voices

David Becker is an award-winning, Grammy and Emmy nominated jazz guitarist, composer, producer, and educator who has performed for audiences all around the world. He spoke to Community Voices about his upcoming performance at the UIS Studio Theatre on Oct. 7 titled "Planets." The concert is in collaboration with Space Channel and in partnership with the UIS Astronomy-Physics department. After the concert, audience members can visit the UIS Campus Observatory. For more information visit uispac.com.

