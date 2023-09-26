© 2023 NPR Illinois
Jazz guitarist David Becker takes audiences on a musical tour of the solar system | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
"Planets" with David Becker is Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
UIS Performing Arts Center
"Planets" with David Becker is Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

David Becker is an award-winning, Grammy and Emmy nominated jazz guitarist, composer, producer, and educator who has performed for audiences all around the world. He spoke to Community Voices about his upcoming performance at the UIS Studio Theatre on Oct. 7 titled "Planets." The concert is in collaboration with Space Channel and in partnership with the UIS Astronomy-Physics department. After the concert, audience members can visit the UIS Campus Observatory. For more information visit uispac.com.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
