© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

A data tool can help curb health disparities among patients | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:27 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A predictive index considers patient demographics, medical history and socioeconomic factors like distance to hospitals and insurance status to curb disparities among patients
  • Illinois lawmakers did not take final action in the spring session on the medical-aid-in-dying bill
  • State officials say a south suburban Chicago crematory is closed for good due to how it handled human remains
  • A new law takes effect on July 1 to allow state agency offices to make opioid overdoes reversal drugs like Narcan available
  • Liam is the top new favorite baby name for boys in Illinois
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has yet to name his Lieutenant Governor running mate
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories