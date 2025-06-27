© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
State Week: Pritzker's decision

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:37 PM CDT
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will try to do something only two other men have done: get elected to three terms as the state's chief executive. Pritzker announced he will run again in 2026. The move comes as he is among those believed to be considering a White House bid in 2028.

Also, Illinois' new fiscal year begins July 1. We take a closer look at the new state budget.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.

Government & Politics
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
Ben Szalinski
