Tips for parents as kids head to school

It's that time of the year when kids are returning to school. The American Red Cross is offering a checklist to make sure your student, no matter what age, is safe returning to the classroom.

If your student is younger or going to school for the first time, teach them:



Their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 911.

Not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.

If your child walks to school, teach them to:



Walk on the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.

Stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.

Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.

Never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.

If your student takes the bus to school, teach them to:



Get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

Board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on. And only board their bus, never an alternate one.

Stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

If your student rides their bike to school, teach them to:



Always wear a helmet.

Ride on the right in the same direction as the traffic is going.

If you drive your child to school, teach them to:



Always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If you have a teenager driving to school, make sure they:



Use seat belts.

Don’t use their cell phone to text or make calls and avoid eating or drinking while driving.

If you are considering getting your student a cell phone:



Download the free Red Cross First Aid and Emergency apps to give them access to first aid tips for common emergencies and real-time weather alerts. Find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

If your student is joining a sports team, make sure they:



Wear protective gear, such as helmets, protective pads, etc.

Warm up and cool down.

Watch out for others.

Know the location of the closest first aid kit and AED.

DRIVERS, SLOW DOWN!

Drivers should slow down as children head back to school. Know that yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is getting ready to stop ─ motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off.

Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. This includes two and four-lane highways.

If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping. Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.