Megan Maroney breaks Illinois State Fair grandstand attendance record

Country singer/songwriter Megan Moroney performed before a record crowd at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Sunday night, breaking the attendance record with 15,532 fans in attendance.

Maroney is known for hits such as “Am I Okay?,” “Tennessee Orange,” and latest smash “6 Months Later.”

Her appearance in Springfield surpassed the previous record of 15,427 fans set by Lil Wayne last year.

Prior to that, the top ticket seller was previously Jason Aldean who packed 15,329 seats in 2011, followed by Florida Georgia Line in 2014 with 15,204 tickets sold. Reba McEntire sold 14,823 in 2019 and Hootie and the Blowfish round out the top five record holders with 13,956 tickets sold in 1995, according to the fair.

“Music unites people, and last night at the Illinois State Fair, a record-breaking crowd shared the unforgettable experience of a summer concert under the stars,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Kudos to Megan Moroney for an outstanding performance.”

“Each year, our challenge is to improve upon the year before. Capturing a mix of old and new as well as diversity across genres is at the forefront of our planning,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “The Illinois State Fair has a long tradition of featuring artists early in their careers, and we’re proud to have been part of this milestone moment with Megan Moroney.”

The Illinois State Fair runs through August 17. Tickets to remaining Grandstand concerts are available at the box office or via Ticketmaster.

Tuesday, August 12: Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, August 13: Snoop Dogg with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Thursday, August 14: Brad Paisley with Tucker Wetmore

Friday, August 15: The Chainsmokers

Saturday, August 16: Def Leppard

Sunday, August 17: Turnpike Troubadours with Whitey Morgan

