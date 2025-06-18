© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

Jacksonville's mayor provides storm update

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT
City of Jacksonville

Mayor of Jacksonville Andy Ezard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

A significant storm event swept through the City of Jacksonville and parts of Morgan County earlier today, causing damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Our emergency responders and municipal services have been working to address life safety issues throughout Jacksonville.

Power outages have been reported across much of the affected area. Ameren crews are working diligently to restore service, but due to the widespread nature of the outages, restoration may take time. We ask all residents to remain patient as these critical repairs are made. As the cleanup of the damage will be on-going, be aware of any low hanging or downed power lines. Do not attempt to move them until Ameren personnel have responded.

The west side of Jacksonville has sustained the heaviest damage and is considered the most impacted area. We advise residents to avoid this part of the city while emergency teams assess and begin the clean-up process.

For additional updates you can follow us on Facebook at Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management.
Tags
Jacksonville IL Jacksonville IL
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories