Jacksonville's mayor provides storm update

Mayor of Jacksonville Andy Ezard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

A significant storm event swept through the City of Jacksonville and parts of Morgan County earlier today, causing damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Our emergency responders and municipal services have been working to address life safety issues throughout Jacksonville.

Power outages have been reported across much of the affected area. Ameren crews are working diligently to restore service, but due to the widespread nature of the outages, restoration may take time. We ask all residents to remain patient as these critical repairs are made. As the cleanup of the damage will be on-going, be aware of any low hanging or downed power lines. Do not attempt to move them until Ameren personnel have responded.

The west side of Jacksonville has sustained the heaviest damage and is considered the most impacted area. We advise residents to avoid this part of the city while emergency teams assess and begin the clean-up process.

For additional updates you can follow us on Facebook at Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management.