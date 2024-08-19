Crews handle another fire at the former Jacksonville Developmental Center

Fire crews were called Sunday morning to the former Jacksonville Developmental Center complex, which has witnessed a series of fires in recent years. The vacant property is causing concern among local officials.

The Jacksonville Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from the Gillespie Building, an abandoned structure.

The cause of the latest fire remains undetermined and is currently under investigation by the Jacksonville Fire Department, Jacksonville Police Department, and Illinois State Fire Marshal. Authorities said the structure was found unsecured, and evidence of trespassing was discovered, including signs of multiple previous fires within the building.

According to the department, upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames from the second floor of the large, abandoned apartment-style building, particularly on the southwest side. Crews deployed multiple hose lines and used an aerial ladder to access the roof, where the fire had begun to spread into the roof structure. Due to limited water access on the site, water tankers were required to support firefighting efforts.

The fire was contained, limiting the damage to the southwest portion of the building. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

The center began in 1851 as a place to treat the mentally ill. Through the years, its focus shifted to begin caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. It was still a major employer when it closed in 2012. The property has remained vacant.

The City of Jacksonville said it will continue to work closely with the State of Illinois and Central Management Service to ensure the safety of the community, particularly concerning the grounds, which totals more than 130 acres.