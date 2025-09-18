Statewide: Tattoo removal can lead to a fresh start for the incarcerated

On this episode of Statewide, we learn about efforts to help those in prison who want to remove or cover up tattoos. Some of the symbols preach hate or represent gang symbols. Others are branding of human trafficking victims. A faith-affiliated non-profit that partners with DuPage County prepares people incarcerated at the jail for their re-entry into society. Artists and technicians from outside companies visit the detention facility for free tattoo removal and cover-up sessions. Advocates would like to see the program expanded.

Also:

* Jim Meadows tells us about algal blooms in Mattoon city reservoirs this summer that produced dangerous toxins in the water supply. The problems is happening elsewhere.

* We find out why more schools are moving to a four-day-a-week schedule for classes.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on a group of homeless people who meet weekly to write and express themselves.

* Lauren Frost reports for Prisoncast on tattoo removal for the incarcerated.

* A Chicago mother and daughter explain why they teach an etiquette workshop.

* Michael Marks examines the rising price of beef and when it might come down.

* Brian Mackey has a remembrance of former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar.

* Author Kate Moore discusses her book The Woman They Could Not Silence about Elizabeth Packard. She was involuntarily committed to an asylum and later became an advocate for those needing mental health treatment.