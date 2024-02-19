Springfield honors police officer and railroad employee for life-saving actions

The City of Springfield has recognized Officer William Meacham with the esteemed Life Saving Award. Additionally, Nathan Gutmann was presented with a Civilian Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the department for his courageous actions.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on February 1, 2024 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Officer Meacham responded to a distress call regarding a suicidal individual on the railroad overpass in the 1700 Block of Sangamon Ave. Upon arrival, Officer Meacham encountered Union Pacific Railroad employee, Nathan Gutmann, who had already engaged with the distraught individual.

Despite the tense situation, Meacham began talking with the individual, who was visibly upset and on the verge of jumping. When the individual lunged forward, Meacham grabbed hold of him as he began to fall over the edge.

"In a remarkable display of bravery, Nathan Gutmann rushed to their aid, assisting in pulling the individual to safety," said a statement from city.

It added "Thanks to the quick thinking and selfless actions of Officer Meacham and Nathan Gutmann, the young man's life was saved. Officer Meacham maintained control of the situation until additional responding officers arrived. The male was taken to a local hospital for necessary medical attention."

Chief Scarlette commended both Meacham and Gutmann for their heroism. "Without their instantaneous and courageous actions, the outcome of this call would have undoubtedly been tragic. Their bravery exemplifies the finest qualities of our community and the Springfield Police Department," he said.