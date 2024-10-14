© 2024 NPR Illinois
New "Salem's Lot" Effectively Shot But Missing The Time-Frame To Truly Excel

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
#MonsterCast chugs right along as Jeremy & Sara break down the new Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot streaming now on MAX. This film has a lot working in it's favor not the least of which is the creepy atmosphere and direction of IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman. But while the aesthetics are sharp, the run-time leaves a lot to be desired in making us truly gut sucked in (pun intended) to the story.

When author Ben Mears comes back to his childhood home in search for some inspiration for his next book, he discovers that people in his home town are mysteriously turning into blood-sucking vampires.

SALEM'S LOT is available NOW on Max.

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
