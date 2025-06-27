© 2025 NPR Illinois
Patti Murin Returns to Disney's Frozen at the St. Louis Muny

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonBrett Rutherford
Published June 27, 2025 at 9:31 AM CDT
Beyond the Mouse

Get ready for a magical conversation on this week’s episode of Beyond the Mouse! We’re joined by none other than Patti Murin, Broadway’s original Anna in Frozen: The Musical. Patti joins the podcast to share what it means to step back into Anna’s boots—this time under the stars at the historic St. Louis Muny.

We dive into her journey from regional theater to Broadway and back again, her experiences originating such an iconic Disney role, and how her career continues to evolve in both theater and beyond. Patti opens up about the unique energy of live outdoor performance, the fan interactions at the heart of Frozen, and what audiences can expect from this special summer production.

Whether you’re a fan of Disney, Broadway, or just great storytelling—this is one warm hug you don’t want to miss!

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Brett Rutherford
