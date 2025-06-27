Patti Murin Returns to Disney's Frozen at the St. Louis Muny

Get ready for a magical conversation on this week’s episode of Beyond the Mouse! We’re joined by none other than Patti Murin, Broadway’s original Anna in Frozen: The Musical. Patti joins the podcast to share what it means to step back into Anna’s boots—this time under the stars at the historic St. Louis Muny.

We dive into her journey from regional theater to Broadway and back again, her experiences originating such an iconic Disney role, and how her career continues to evolve in both theater and beyond. Patti opens up about the unique energy of live outdoor performance, the fan interactions at the heart of Frozen, and what audiences can expect from this special summer production.

Whether you’re a fan of Disney, Broadway, or just great storytelling—this is one warm hug you don’t want to miss!

