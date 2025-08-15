Front Row Classics takes a look at 1940s Wartime Hollywood with Martin Turnbull

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome author Martin Turnbull to the show. Martin is an accomplished scribe who has written several series of historical fiction novels set during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Brandon and Martin discuss his origins as a classic film lover and segue into a chat about Hollywood during World War II. They also mention Martin's latest "Hollywood Home Front Trilogy" which features many dramatic aspects of Hollywood's war years.

You can find more information about his work at martinturnbull.com.