Front Row Classics takes a look at 1940s Wartime Hollywood with Martin Turnbull

By Brandon Davis
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome author Martin Turnbull to the show. Martin is an accomplished scribe who has written several series of historical fiction novels set during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Brandon and Martin discuss his origins as a classic film lover and segue into a chat about Hollywood during World War II. They also mention Martin's latest "Hollywood Home Front Trilogy" which features many dramatic aspects of Hollywood's war years.

You can find more information about his work at martinturnbull.com.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
