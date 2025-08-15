Adams County judge rejects Texas request to arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled to Illinois | First Listen

First Listen for Friday, Aug. 15, 2024:

- Adams County Judge Scott Larson ruled the Illinois court lacks inherent power to rule on a lawsuit seeking to have Illinois police round up and return Texas Democrats who came here to prevent a redistricting vote in their state.

- The chair of the Texas Republican Party says the GOP has enough support in Illinois to win a statewide race next year.

- Two Republicans say they will run for governor in 2026.

- The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to lower scores needed to pass standardized tests.