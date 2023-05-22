We have a special release for you this week as we prepare for The Little Mermaid. We were invited by Disney to an early press screening and press conference for the film. We give you our non-spoiler thoughts as well as speak about our excitement for the upcoming release. We will be back next week with our Full Disclosure breaking down the latest reimagined classic!Featuring: Craig McFarland, Vanessa Ferguson and Brett Rutherford

