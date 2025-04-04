© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

'Not Just A Goof' documentary shares the behind-the-scenes of the making of 'A Goofy Movie'

By Vanessa Ferguson,
Craig McFarlandBrett Rutherford
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:22 AM CDT
Image that reads "Join Craig, Vanessa and Brett... for Not Just A Goof with Christopher Ninness, Eric Kimelton, Kevin Lima. And headshots of the three filmmakers.
"Not Just A Goof" streams on Disney+ beginning April 7.

“Not Just A Goof” is a new documentary coming to Disney+ on April 7, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of “A Goofy Movie.” Through unseen archival footage, the documentary follows the creative team of “A Goofy Movie” and the challenges to bring this fan-favorite film to life. Directors Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton, and the director of "A Goofy Movie" Kevin Lima, join us on Beyond the Mouse to talk about the documentary “Not Just A Goof” and the fandom of “A Goofy Movie.”

Featuring: Craig, Vanessa, Brett and Zoey

Front Row Network Disney
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
