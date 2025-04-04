'Not Just A Goof' documentary shares the behind-the-scenes of the making of 'A Goofy Movie'

“Not Just A Goof” is a new documentary coming to Disney+ on April 7, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of “A Goofy Movie.” Through unseen archival footage, the documentary follows the creative team of “A Goofy Movie” and the challenges to bring this fan-favorite film to life. Directors Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton, and the director of "A Goofy Movie" Kevin Lima, join us on Beyond the Mouse to talk about the documentary “Not Just A Goof” and the fandom of “A Goofy Movie.”

Featuring: Craig, Vanessa, Brett and Zoey