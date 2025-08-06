Allison Lacher reflects on discovering her artistic voice in a place she never expected

Allison Lacher is the Director of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery and a practicing visual artist whose work blends metallic surfaces, vibrant colors and domestic objects to create emotionally charged spaces. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey to Springfield, her recent curator-in-residence position in Pittsburgh and what’s in store for the UIS Visual Arts Gallery this fall. Lacher also discussed her current exhibition at the Illinois State Museum, her work with STNDRD Exhibitions and her hopes for the future of Springfield’s arts community.