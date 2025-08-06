© 2025 NPR Illinois
Allison Lacher reflects on discovering her artistic voice in a place she never expected

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Allison Lacher in the NPR Illinois studio.
Allison Lacher
Allison Lacher in the NPR Illinois studio.

Allison Lacher is the Director of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery and a practicing visual artist whose work blends metallic surfaces, vibrant colors and domestic objects to create emotionally charged spaces. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey to Springfield, her recent curator-in-residence position in Pittsburgh and what’s in store for the UIS Visual Arts Gallery this fall. Lacher also discussed her current exhibition at the Illinois State Museum, her work with STNDRD Exhibitions and her hopes for the future of Springfield’s arts community.
