Dorothy Paige Turner and Joel Ross to perform at ‘Arts for ALL’

The Academy of Lifelong Learning is hosting the “Arts for ALL” series which are free, public presentations that feature the beauty and uniqueness of all people through the arts. On Oct. 2, Dorothy Paige Turner and Joel Ross will perform at the Trutter Center on the Lincoln Land Community College Springfield campus. Turner spoke to Community Voices about the performance which will explain the roots of jazz among enslaved Africans. She also talked about her love of the Great American Songbook and how she used music to reach students.

For more information on Arts for ALL visit: https://www.llcc.edu/news/llcc-arts-for-all

