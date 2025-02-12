Kevin Veara shares his love of nature through art at upcoming exhibit

Kevin Veara is a new member artist at Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg. He spoke to Community Voices about his passion for nature and his process of painting birds using vibrant colors and geometric patterns. Veara will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Perspectives Art Gallery on Feb. 15-22. The opening reception is on Feb. 15, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. with an artist talk at 2:00 p.m. For more information about Veara and his exhibit visit: https://perspectivesartgallery.com/product-category/kevin-veara/

To visit Veara’s website visit: https://www.kevinveara.com/