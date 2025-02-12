© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kevin Veara shares his love of nature through art at upcoming exhibit

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:37 PM CST
Painting of bird and fresh water muscle
1 of 3  — bird.jpg
Artwork by Kevin Veara
Kevin Veara
Artwork of bird.
2 of 3  — Veara 3.jpg
Artwork by Kevin Veara
Kevin Veara
Painting of bird
3 of 3  — veara 2.jpg
Artwork by Kevin Veara
Kevin Veara

Kevin Veara is a new member artist at Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg. He spoke to Community Voices about his passion for nature and his process of painting birds using vibrant colors and geometric patterns. Veara will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Perspectives Art Gallery on Feb. 15-22. The opening reception is on Feb. 15, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. with an artist talk at 2:00 p.m. For more information about Veara and his exhibit visit: https://perspectivesartgallery.com/product-category/kevin-veara/

To visit Veara’s website visit: https://www.kevinveara.com/
Tags
Arts & Life arts
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories