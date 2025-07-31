© 2025 NPR Illinois
Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour comes to St. Louis August 2

By Craig McFarland
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Disney Concerts

Get ready for a special treat, Descendants fans! In a bonus episode of Beyond the Mouse Podcast, host Craig sits down with none other than Joshua Cooley, who plays Captain Hook in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Joshua dives into what it’s like to take on one of Disney’s most iconic villains, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, character insights, and his excitement about stepping into the wicked world of Auradon.

This exclusive interview is part of the lead-up to the highly anticipated Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, where fans will experience music, dancing, and unforgettable moments with cast members from both beloved franchises. The tour is making its way to St. Louis on August 2 and Rosemont on August 6—and while Rosemont is completely sold out, there are still tickets available for St. Louis, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical experience!

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
