Top Illinois Democrats write an editorial on insurance rate hikes | First Listen

First Listen for July 31:

- The governor and Democratic legislative leaders weigh in on State Farm's planned increase in homeowner's insurance premiums.

- The Illinois Secretary of State wants to reform how auto insurance rates are calculated.

- A two-year-old boy has died and more than a dozen were hurt when a vehicle slammed into a Portillo's restaurant in suburban Oswego Wednesday.

- The State Board of Elections is reviewing a request from the Trump Administration for voter data.