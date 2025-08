Turner Classics Movies is celebrating its' yearly Summer Under the Stars festival this August. Brandon is thrilled to welcome back actor/comedian, Mario Cantone to the show. Mario is co-hosting every Wednesday night with Ben Mankiewicz this August. His stint premieres tonight at 8pm est/7pm cst with Judy Garland. Mario and Ben will also celebrate James Cagney, Shirley MacLaine and Joan Crawford on the following Wednesdays.