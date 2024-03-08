Author Ridley Pearson joins Beyond the Mouse to talk new Kingdom Keepers series

We love the Kingdom Keepers series, and we loved our first conversation with best-selling author Ridley Pearson. So, we jumped at the chance to have him back on the show to talk more about his final Kingdom Keepers series, Inheritance. This new trilogy takes introduces us to the children of the original Keepers as they fight to save the parks from new threats. The second book, Villains Realm, was just released. We talk to Ridley about developing the series, why it takes place when it does and so much more.

