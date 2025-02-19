© 2025 NPR Illinois
Jim Cummings and his many voices pay a visit to Beyond the Mouse

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonBrett Rutherford
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:15 AM CST
Jim Cummings has had a legendary career in voice acting, bringing to life countless iconic characters and creating hundreds of unforgettable voices. Recently, the Beyond the Mouse crew had the incredible opportunity to sit down with him to discuss the longevity of his career, his journey into voice acting, where he draws inspiration for new voices, and much more. It was an amazing conversation, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

