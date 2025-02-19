Jim Cummings and his many voices pay a visit to Beyond the Mouse
Jim Cummings has had a legendary career in voice acting, bringing to life countless iconic characters and creating hundreds of unforgettable voices. Recently, the Beyond the Mouse crew had the incredible opportunity to sit down with him to discuss the longevity of his career, his journey into voice acting, where he draws inspiration for new voices, and much more. It was an amazing conversation, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did!