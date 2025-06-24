© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.
Front Row Network

Pro Wrestling Star Vinny Pacifico Chats Pro Wrestling & Movies

By Brandon Davis
Published June 24, 2025 at 8:50 PM CDT
Brandon chats with Pro Wrestling star Vinny Pacifico and director Jedi K
Brandon chats with Pro Wrestling star Vinny Pacifico and director Jedi K

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Pro Wrestling star, Vinny Pacifico. Vinny has been in the world of professional wrestling since the age of 14. Brandon and Vinny discuss his wrestling journey and how he approaches the business. We also discuss the many places he's traveled. Halfway through, Brandon and Vinny are joined by Jedi K. He is the creative mind behind “Mr. Reset and The Society of Turnbuckle & Bone:. This series is an avant-garde look at wrestling through the eyes of horror, satire and conspiracy. Vinny is one of the featured actors in the project.

Tags
Community Voices 2025 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories