Pro Wrestling Star Vinny Pacifico Chats Pro Wrestling & Movies

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Pro Wrestling star, Vinny Pacifico. Vinny has been in the world of professional wrestling since the age of 14. Brandon and Vinny discuss his wrestling journey and how he approaches the business. We also discuss the many places he's traveled. Halfway through, Brandon and Vinny are joined by Jedi K. He is the creative mind behind “Mr. Reset and The Society of Turnbuckle & Bone:. This series is an avant-garde look at wrestling through the eyes of horror, satire and conspiracy. Vinny is one of the featured actors in the project.