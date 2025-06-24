Immigration enforcement officers are expected to raid farms, ranches and dairies | First Listen
- Some immigration experts say the Trump immigration policy could hurt an industry that so heavily dependent on immigrants
- Immigrant rights advocates in Illinois are anxiously waiting for Governor JB Pritzker to decide whether he'll sign a bill protecting the rights of K-12 immigrant students
- Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he received a letter from the current Pope regarding the death penalty
- A new law makes changes to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul discusses efforts to combat unlawful executive orders