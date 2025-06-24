© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Immigration enforcement officers are expected to raid farms, ranches and dairies | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 24, 2025 at 8:38 AM CDT
  • Some immigration experts say the Trump immigration policy could hurt an industry that so heavily dependent on immigrants
  • Immigrant rights advocates in Illinois are anxiously waiting for Governor JB Pritzker to decide whether he'll sign a bill protecting the rights of K-12 immigrant students
  • Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he received a letter from the current Pope regarding the death penalty
  • A new law makes changes to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul discusses efforts to combat unlawful executive orders
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
