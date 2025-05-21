© 2025 NPR Illinois
WOW's Penelope Pink sits down with Front Row Classics

By Brandon Davis
Published May 21, 2025 at 8:49 PM CDT
WOW Women of Wrestling

Brandon sits down with WOW Women of Wrestling superstar, Penelope Pink. Penelope is half of the current WOW tag team champion as well as a former WOW World Champion, Hailing from Detroit, Pink had many influences in her life, including the blond bombshells from Hollywood's past. Brandon and Penelope discuss her rise to the top and how she combines grit and glamour keeping WOW fans on the edge of their seats.

You can find Penelope @penelopepinkwow on X and Instagram.

Check your local listings to see when WOW airs in your area.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
