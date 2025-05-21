WOW's Penelope Pink sits down with Front Row Classics

Brandon sits down with WOW Women of Wrestling superstar, Penelope Pink. Penelope is half of the current WOW tag team champion as well as a former WOW World Champion, Hailing from Detroit, Pink had many influences in her life, including the blond bombshells from Hollywood's past. Brandon and Penelope discuss her rise to the top and how she combines grit and glamour keeping WOW fans on the edge of their seats.

You can find Penelope @penelopepinkwow on X and Instagram.

Check your local listings to see when WOW airs in your area.