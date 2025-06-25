Front Row Classics celebrates 'A Star is Born' with Lorna Luft and James Duke Mason

Front Row Classics is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week and we're celebrating with a series of special episodes. Today, Brandon is chatting with two very special guests. We welcome the wonderful Lorna Luft and, friend of the podcast, James Duke Mason. Lorna and Duke chat with Brandon about 1954's A Star is Born. We discuss the legendary performances of Judy Garland (Lorna's mother) and James Mason (Duke's grandfather). The three chat about the inception, production and aftermath of the film as well as the impact it still has on our popular culture.