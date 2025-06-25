© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics celebrates 'A Star is Born' with Lorna Luft and James Duke Mason

By Brandon Davis
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:09 PM CDT
We're celebrating the tenth anniversary of Front Row Classics with Lorna Luft and James Duke Mason

Front Row Classics is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week and we're celebrating with a series of special episodes. Today, Brandon is chatting with two very special guests. We welcome the wonderful Lorna Luft and, friend of the podcast, James Duke Mason. Lorna and Duke chat with Brandon about 1954's A Star is Born. We discuss the legendary performances of Judy Garland (Lorna's mother) and James Mason (Duke's grandfather). The three chat about the inception, production and aftermath of the film as well as the impact it still has on our popular culture.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
