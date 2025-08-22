© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics celebrates the career of Melody Thomas Scott

By Brandon Davis
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:48 AM CDT
CBS
/
Sony

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome Melody Thomas Scott to the show. Melody has delighted audiences at Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1979. She and Brandon sit down to discuss he lengthy acting career which began when she was three. They discuss her work in films like Marnie, The Shootist and The Beguiled. Melody also reminisces about her memories of luminaries such as John Wayne, Alfred Hitchcock, Kirk Douglas and Clint Eastwood. We also discuss Melody and Brandon's shared love of I Love Lucy.

Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
