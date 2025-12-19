© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Legacy of 'X' Atencio

By Vanessa Ferguson,
Craig McFarland
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:46 PM CST
"The Legacy of 'X' Atencio with Authors Bobbie Lucas, Kelsey McCullough, and Tori Atencio McCullough"

For Disney fans, Xavier “X” Atencio is remembered for his many roles: animator, attraction designer, and lyricist. But most importantly, he was a good friend. This week on Beyond the Mouse we are joined by authors Bobbie Lucas, Kelsey McCullough, and Tori Atencio McCullough, who talk about their book “Xavier ‘X’ Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend.” We discuss X’s exceptional creativity and the legacy of kindness expressed by his family and friends.

You can learn more about the book at Disney books.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa was the Community Voices Production Coordinator. 2021-2025, but she continues to co-host the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
