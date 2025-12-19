The Legacy of 'X' Atencio

For Disney fans, Xavier “X” Atencio is remembered for his many roles: animator, attraction designer, and lyricist. But most importantly, he was a good friend. This week on Beyond the Mouse we are joined by authors Bobbie Lucas, Kelsey McCullough, and Tori Atencio McCullough, who talk about their book “Xavier ‘X’ Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend.” We discuss X’s exceptional creativity and the legacy of kindness expressed by his family and friends.

You can learn more about the book at Disney books.