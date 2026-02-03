Josh D'Amaro named new Disney CEO

Brett, Craig, and Vanessa dive into the major leadership news coming out of The Walt Disney Company. Disney has officially named Josh D’Amaro as its next CEO, succeeding longtime leader Bob Iger in March — a monumental shift for the company and its fans alike. Alongside D’Amaro’s promotion, Dana Walden steps into the newly created role of President and Chief Creative Officer, bringing her storytelling expertise to the forefront of Disney’s creative strategy. The crew breaks down what this leadership change means for Disney’s parks, content, and future direction, shares their well-wishes for D’Amaro as he takes the reins, and reflects on the legacy Bob Iger leaves behind after decades of shaping the Disney we know today. It’s an episode full of insight, perspective, and what this turning point could mean for the House of Mouse moving forward.