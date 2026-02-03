© 2026 NPR Illinois
Josh D'Amaro named new Disney CEO

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonBrett Rutherford
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:53 PM CST
The Walt Disney Company

Brett, Craig, and Vanessa dive into the major leadership news coming out of The Walt Disney Company. Disney has officially named Josh D’Amaro as its next CEO, succeeding longtime leader Bob Iger in March — a monumental shift for the company and its fans alike. Alongside D’Amaro’s promotion, Dana Walden steps into the newly created role of President and Chief Creative Officer, bringing her storytelling expertise to the forefront of Disney’s creative strategy. The crew breaks down what this leadership change means for Disney’s parks, content, and future direction, shares their well-wishes for D’Amaro as he takes the reins, and reflects on the legacy Bob Iger leaves behind after decades of shaping the Disney we know today. It’s an episode full of insight, perspective, and what this turning point could mean for the House of Mouse moving forward.

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa was the Community Voices Production Coordinator at NPR Illinois from 2021-2025. She continues her passion for broadcasting as a co-host of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
