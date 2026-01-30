Greg from How to Drink chats Trader Sam's Grog Grotto with Beyond the Mouse

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig is joined by Greg from the wildly popular YouTube channel How to Drink for a spirited conversation that blends cocktails, creativity, and Disney fandom. Greg shares the story behind his channel and his journey into the world of mixology, then reveals how his love for Disney first took root. From there, the episode takes a deep dive into tiki culture—its history, its influences, and how it all comes together at Trader Sam’s. The episode wraps up with a tasty discussion of some standout drinks you can find at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. Grab a mug and settle in—this one’s got layers.

