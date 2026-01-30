© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

Greg from How to Drink chats Trader Sam's Grog Grotto with Beyond the Mouse

By Craig McFarland
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:33 AM CST
How to Drink

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig is joined by Greg from the wildly popular YouTube channel How to Drink for a spirited conversation that blends cocktails, creativity, and Disney fandom. Greg shares the story behind his channel and his journey into the world of mixology, then reveals how his love for Disney first took root. From there, the episode takes a deep dive into tiki culture—its history, its influences, and how it all comes together at Trader Sam’s. The episode wraps up with a tasty discussion of some standout drinks you can find at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. Grab a mug and settle in—this one’s got layers.

Listen to the Podcast!

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories