Front Row Classics celebrates Johnny Carson with Mark Malkoff

Front Row Classics is celebrating the legacy of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. Brandon is joined by writer and comedian Mark Malkoff to discuss his book: "Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend". Mark has amassed Carson stories from more than four hundred individuals in one of the most comprehensive looks at this American icon. The book sets the record straight on many myths and provides one of most complete looks at Carson, the man.

"Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend" is available from Dutton wherever books are sold.

Mark Malkoff is a comedian, writer, and podcast host. He has been featured on Today, Good Morning America, CNN, NPR’s Weekend Edition, and for eight years hosted the popular podcast The Carson Podcast. His website can be found at www.markmalkoff.com.